Claire Elizabeth Mixon-LeBleu was born on September 9, 1934. She was the first child of Verna Elizabeth Baron-Mixon & Dannie E. Mixon Sr., who were both natives of Baton Rouge families. Claire had two brothers, Dannie and Sidney Mixon. The family resided in the Fairfield area of Baton Rouge.

At an early age, Claire enjoyed acting in plays and had an affinity for music and studied piano for years. During her youth, she performed with local bands and orchestra's. Attending LSU, she studied music and business, pledging to the Tri Delta Sorority.

In 1954, Claire married Robert Bailey, of Lynchburg, Va. They had two daughters, Martha Bailey-Pokorney and "Betsy"/Liz Bailey-Callaway (Paul). She later married James Ellerbe of Monroe, La. They had three children, James Ellerbe Jr., Nancy Ellerbe-Hargis & Kara Ellerbe-Rivera (Adan). She then married Jay Leslie Norton of Pensacola, Fl. Sadly, Claire was left a young widow.

All the while, Claire managed a successful career as Executive Assistant and managing facilities of five University of Texas campuses.

Later she was introduced to LJ LeBleu of LeBleu Settlement and married in November of 1978. She settled down and found the "spice of life" with her Cajun husband in the bayou country of LeBleu Settlement for 41+ years.

During these years LJ & Claire traveled, gardened & enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, Dean Hargis (Sally), "Lala"/Lauren Hargis (Johnny), David D'Antoni, Dylan Ellerbe, Meagan Strange-Riggs (Matt), Laura Claire Strange and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Claire passed from this life at age 85 on Sunday, July 5th, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all her family.

A gathering of friends and family for Claire Mixon-LeBleu will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Memories and prayers will be appreciated.

Mrs. LeBleu will be interred on Friday, July 10th at noon in Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La. A brief service will be held at the gazebo.

Please be prompt in attendance, respect social distancing and wear provided face masks as requested by family and friends at both events.

