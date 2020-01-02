|
GUEYDAN - This powerhouse of love entered into eternal peace and joy on Dec. 29, 2019. Shy, quiet and simple, Sr. Clairette touched thousands of lives, both children and adults. Born in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, Canada, May 24, 1930, she was one of fourteen. She attended college, receiving her degree in education from Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. After the grace of her religious vocation, she always felt blessed to be teaching the little ones and guiding their spiritual life. During her 49 years in education, she served not only as an elementary teacher but also principal, bookkeeper, secretary, and religion administrator, usually serving several of these at the same time.
Surviving relatives are her sister Carmelle Hebert, in Ontario, Canada, and brothers Ulysse (Rose-Marie) in Maniwaki, Quebec, and Marcel (Moema) in Brazil. She had many nieces, nephews and friends. One of her nieces is Sr. Claudette, a Sister of Charity of Ottawa. She is also survived by her two community members, Sr. Catherine Leroux, S.E., and Sr. Claire Pellerin, S.E, in Lake Charles, La. Ten siblings who predeceased her are: Fernande (Sr. Rita), Rheal, Gerard, Lionel, Jean, Leo-Paul, Ubald, Marie Reine, Rita and O'Neal.
Visitation will be at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 4-8 p.m. with a wake service at 6 p.m. and visitation to continue in Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11:30 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Gueydan with Father Mitchell Guidry and Father Corey Campeaux officiating. Internment will following at the Gueydan cemetery. In lieu of flowers please give to the . Suggestions: Gueydan Memorial Guest Home (GMGH) and/or Hospice of Acadiana and/or the . We would like to thank GMGH and Hospice of Acadiana for their tireless and loving care for Sister Clairette.
Published in American Press on Jan. 2, 2020