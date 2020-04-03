Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Clara Williams
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Combre Memorial Park
Clara Ann Williams


1954 - 2020
Clara Ann Williams Obituary
Clara Ann Williams, 65, went home to meet her Saviour on March 26, 2020, at a local hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Nov. 16, 1954, to Harry Lee Thomas and Carrie Poullard Thomas in Lafayette, La. She was an original native of Chataignier, La., a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt.
She was the rock and center of her family. She kept everyone and everything together. She provided shelter to the homeless and fed the hungry; always having her home and pantry open to anyone in need. She was a very caring and selfless person. She was a local business owner, of E & C Janitorial & Lawn Service and running a bakery from home, while caring for her family. She was loved, she is love and she gave love. She will forever be missed. Heaven has gained a great spirit and we all gained another guardian angel.
She leaves to honor her life and memory, her loving husband of 35 years, Ernest Williams Jr.; five children, Nathaniel Malveaux, Tanya Malveaux, Renada Malveaux, Shane (Chivonne) Williams and Shannon Williams; three stepdaughters, Bridget Williams, Gidget Williams and Charlotte Williams; her siblings, Mary Ann (Wilfred) Richard, Henry (Earline) Thomas, Janella (Michael) Wilson, all of Lake Charles, La., Donald (Brenda) Thomas of Kinder, La., Helen (Rogers) Freeman of Houston, Texas, and Dorothy (Leonard) Jones of Texas; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Carrie Mae Thomas; and one grandson, Gabril King.
A public walk-up window visitation, on the east side, will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. and private family viewing at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at noon at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020
