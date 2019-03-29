Clara Belle Heard, 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in a local care center, surrounded by her loving family. Clara was born in Lake Charles, La., on May 6, 1934, to George and Grace Ogea Hinton.

Clara was a devoted wife and mother. Caring for her family was her passion. She loved to cook and entertain for everyone. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven and later, Christ the King church parishes, where she was a dedicated servant. She was a member of the Lady's Altar Society and the family choir. Most of all, she dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Frank Heard; and her brother, Jack Hinton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan Reeds (Raymond), George Heard (Debra), Steve Heard, Laura Heard (Julie), Dan Heard (Missy), and Robert Heard (Pam). Those who will especially miss her are her grandchildren, Jason Reeds, Erin Cooper, Dr. Raphiel Heard, Megan Heard, Stephanie Heard, Alex Fink, Emily Fink, and Brayden Perrodin; great grandchildren, Bennett Cooper, Elenora Cooper, Grant Reeds, and Ivy Reeds; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Harbor Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Mrs. Heard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church officiated by Father Wayne LeBleu. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, La., on Friday at 10 a.m. until 1:30. A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2019