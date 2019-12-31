Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Clara B Vaughan Obituary
Clara B. Vaughan, 85, of DeQuincy, La., passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in a local hospital.
Clara was born in Eunice, La., to Melvin and Iolet Hoover. Clara enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting especially making wedding dresses for family and friends. She also loved decorating cakes for all occasions and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Clara Padilla and husband Antonio of Eunice, La., James William Vaughan of Sulphur, La., Glen Dewayne Vaughan Jr. of Sulphur, La., and Ronald Vaughan and wife Debra of Sulphur, La.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Irene Lyles and Opal "Aunt Tootie" Matejowsky.
Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Glen Vaughan Sr.; daughter-in-law, Victoria Vaughan; two brothers; one sister; parents; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.
Published in American Press on Dec. 31, 2019
