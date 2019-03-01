Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
3007 Enterprise Blvd
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
3007 Enterprise Blvd
Lake Charles, LA
Clara Brown Coleman Obituary
Clara Brown Coleman, 65, was born Aug. 14, 1953, in Lafayette, La., to the late Joseph Eugene and Mary Velma Brown. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she served in the Women's Ministry. She was a resident of Baytown, Texas, at the time of her death. She departed this life Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Varica Coleman Cotlong; four grandchildren, Jaylin Arceneaux, J'Vhary, Drelyn, and Seriyah Coleman; three brothers, James (Cynthia) Brown Sr., David (Jeanette) Brown, and the Rev. Leonard (Yuavanka) Brown Sr.; and two sisters, Janice Brown Marshall (David) Beverly Brown.
Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3007 Enterprise Blvd., in Lake Charles. Pastor Braylon Harris will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. in the church under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019
