|
|
On March 22, 2020, Clara May Goodwin departed this life at the age of 80. She transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 25, 1940, to Willis "Eluse" and Evia Nero Goodwin Sr. in Church Point, La. She was the fourth child of 12 children. Clara graduated from Rayne High School. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Society.
Clara worked at the Chicken Poultry in Lake Charles, La., in her younger years as an adult. She also worked in housekeeping for over 40 years at Downtowner Hotel, Best Suites and Rosewood Nursing Home. She provided Home Care to other families for over 20 years.
Clara loved praying the rosary, reading, especially her favorite Bible scripture, Psalms 23, doing word search puzzles, cooking and baking. She also loved playing with her grandkids, being with her family, and eating her favorite food, "Ribs."
Cherishing Clara's memories are her daughter, Doris Anderson of Lake Charles, La.; two sons, Joseph Anderson and his wife Charnel and David Goodwin and his wife Selecia, both of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, one sister, Norma Goodwin; three brothers, Willis Goodwin, Jr. and his wife Catherine, Paul Goodwin and his wife Agnes and James Thomas Goodwin Sr., all of Lake Charles, La.; one Godchild, Patricia Goodwin; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Willis "Eluse" and Evia Nero Goodwin Sr.; the father of her children, Lang P. Anderson; siblings, Sylvia, Carlton, Martin, Peter and Mary Goodwin, Mildred Goodwin-Leday, Anne Goodwin-Larden, (Anthony Larden); and her sister-in-law, Joyce Goodwin.
A public walk up window visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and private family viewing at 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. A private christian burial graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Masuoleum at noon under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2020