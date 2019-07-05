Home

KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Clara Cady-Bradford
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Clara Nell Cady-Bradford


1943 - 2019
Clara Nell Cady-Bradford Obituary
Clara Nell Cady-Bradford, 75, departed this life on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born Nov. 14, 1943, to James and Mary Gibson Guy in Lake Charles, La. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor EJ Kemper III. She loved watching television, visiting with her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Richard C. Bradford of Lake Charles, La.; her children, Tiffany Cady and Troy Cady, both of Houston, Texas, and Harold Cady of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters, Sedonia Guy and Ruth Godwin, both of Lake Charles, La., and Euradell Boyd of Bridgeport, Conn.; five grandchildren, Courtney Washington, Briana Cady, Mykael Coleman, Troy Edwards Jr. and Andrew Edwards; one great-grandchild, Gabrielle Colbert; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Guy; and five siblings, Mary Bigelow, Rose Lee Guy, James Guy Jr., Larry Gene Guy and Eugene Guy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Pastor EJ Kemper, III officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 5, 2019
