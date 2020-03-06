|
Clarence Chantlin, 94, of Moss Bluff, La., died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Chantlin was born in Church Point, La., on Aug. 21, 1925, to Louis and Mary James Chantlin. He married the love of his live, Viola LaVergne on Dec. 8, 1948. Clarence and Viola were married 65 years.
Clarence moved to Lake Charles with his bride in 1953 to build his home and make a living for his family. To this union, they had 11 children.
Clarence and his family joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He worked alongside his fellow parishioners to help build the church. He was a member of the Holy Name Men's Club at Immaculate Heart of Mary. He volunteered his time and talents to the church bazaars and rodeo for many years.
As his family grew, they later became members of St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff. Clarence served as an usher and an altar server well until his 90s. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and later became a lifetime honorary member.
Clarence was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II on the USS Emmons. When his ship was sunk, Clarence was rescued with a deck of cards and a crucifix in his pocket that was given to him by his sister. Several years later, he was finally awarded with numerous medals including the Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post 7321 and American Legion Post 551. Clarence was honored by the VFW for his service and commitment. Clarence was interviewed by KPLC as a Hometown Hero twice.
He raised his family with his loving hands. He enjoyed carpentry, landscaping, rosary making, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. Clarence loved animals.
"Champ," as he was affectionately known by his children, was a humble man. He took pride in his family and his accomplishments. He loved the church. He will be remembered for his humble spirit, his helpfulness, his giving spirit and his prayerfulness.
He leaves to cherish his memories, five daughters, Patrinella Chantlin Johnson, Diana Chantlin Davis, Ida Chantlin Griffith, Clara (Ralph) Guillory, Christina (John) Spikes; an adopted daughter, Delores Spikes; five sons, Gilbert (Jerrie) Chantlin, Jude Chantlin, Gregory (Lesia) Chantlin, Felix Chantlin and Theodore (Cynthia) Chantlin; 12 grandchildren, Dana Davis, Kayla Davis, Jeanne' Marie Chantlin, Angelica Chantlin, Katherine Chantlin, Brianna Griffith, Jon' Christopher Spikes, Hunter Spikes, Matthew Chantlin and Andrew Chantlin; 4 great-grandchildren, Alyssa Archield, Alex Archield, Christian Freeman and Cassidy Holmes; and one great-great grandchild, Addyson Archield; two sisters-in-law, Emma Woods and Irma LaVergne; and one brother-in-law, Colton LaVergne.
His parents, Louis and Mary Chantlin; wife, Viola; son, Gerald Chantlin; six siblings; and two grandchildren preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Theodore Catholic Church, 785 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Moss Bluff, La. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, 2171 North Highway 171, Moss Bluff, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Theodore Catholic Church Monday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. The Rev. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020