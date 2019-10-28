Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Courville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Courville


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Courville Obituary
Clarence Courville, 77 of Lake Charles went to be with his lord and savior on October 26, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1942 to Ursin and Ludie Courville in Eunice, LA.
He was a resident of Lake Charles, but lived a number of years in Acadiana, specifically Basile and Eunice. When he was not working, he often enjoyed watched a good game of baseball and loved the Saints.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Herbert, Raymond "Blackie", Leroy, and Bob Courville, one sister Elsie Fontenot.
He is survived by three sons; Shane, Troy and Brad Courville; 6 grandchildren; one sister; Evelyn Lowry; one brother, Rick Courville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services to be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 beginning at 10am. Visitation to be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, October 29, from 5pm to 8pm. Words of comfort and prayers may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now