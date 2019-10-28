|
|
Clarence Courville, 77 of Lake Charles went to be with his lord and savior on October 26, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1942 to Ursin and Ludie Courville in Eunice, LA.
He was a resident of Lake Charles, but lived a number of years in Acadiana, specifically Basile and Eunice. When he was not working, he often enjoyed watched a good game of baseball and loved the Saints.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Herbert, Raymond "Blackie", Leroy, and Bob Courville, one sister Elsie Fontenot.
He is survived by three sons; Shane, Troy and Brad Courville; 6 grandchildren; one sister; Evelyn Lowry; one brother, Rick Courville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services to be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 beginning at 10am. Visitation to be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, October 29, from 5pm to 8pm. Words of comfort and prayers may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019