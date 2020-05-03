Clarence Louis Mosely Sr., 94, was called by God to his heavenly home on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1926, in Fullerton, La., to the late Sam L. Mosely and Rebecca Brooks. C. L. as he was known grew up and confessed Jesus as his personal Savior. At a very young age he was baptized and he joined Reeves Temple C.M.E. Church. Clarence attended and graduated from Second Ward Colored School. After graduating he joined the U.S. Army. After his military duties he became a Cement Mason by trade. He was married to the late Goldia Butler Mosely and had three children; Sheila, Sharon and Clarence II. C. L. was very active in church and served in various organizations. He also served as Worshipful Master of Cornerstone Masonic Lodge 229 Prince Hall affiliate.

Left to cherish his memories are fiancé, Evangelist Mary Marie Egland; three daughters, Sheila Prejean (Rev. Maffie Prejean), Sharon Green, Cynthia Carlin (Wade Carlin); and one son, Clarence L. Mosely ll (Kathline Mosely); 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Preceding him in death were his wife, Goldie Butler Mosely; parents, Sam Mosely and Rebecca Brooks; stepfather, Willie Brooks; four sisters, Naomi Kirk, Edna Daniels, Sammie Daniels, Della Mosely; and one brother.

Visitation and graveside service will be held at Hamilton Garden of Memories, Reeves Temple C.M.E. Church Cemetery, on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 10 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store