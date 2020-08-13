I am certain I had an encounter with this angel of a man and one of his sons on a hot July day about 9 years ago. I was 2 months pregnant and my then 8-yr-old daughter and I were driving on Gauthier Rd when our car ran out of gas. Mr. LeBert and his son were riding motorcycles and stopped to help us. I told them my husband was out of town. The elder Mr. LeBert told me they both lived close by and stayed with us while his son took off on his motorcycle. His son returned a few minutes later in a truck, pulled a gas can out of the truck bed, put gas in my car and, before I could thank him a second time and ask how much I owed him, he waved, jumped in his truck and took off. The elder Mr. LeBert got on his motorcycle and signaled for us to follow him. He led us to a gas station and proceeded to put more gas in my car and would not let me pay for it! I said to him, “You must be a Christian!” He smiled and said, “Aww, my wife goes to that church over there with the green roof.” I thought to myself, “And I bet you go with her.” I will never forget the kindness the two Mr. LeBerts showed my little family that day and I’m so sorry for the great loss to his family and friends.

Dee Woodlee

Dee Woodlee