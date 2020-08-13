Born Aug. 18, 1928, to Wiley James LeBert and Lorena Veronie in Roanoke, La., Clarence began working at an early age delivering telegrams during the war; worked in Capital Store as market manager, delivered newspapers, picked cotton for his uncles, and was a carpenter for several years prior to going to work for Conoco where he retired after 41 years of service.
Clarence Joined the Army Air Force on November 1945, serving In Japan during the occupation, becoming a sergeant and being honorably discharged in April 1947. During his service he received a medal for outstanding marksmanship for which he was very proud.
He was a big supporter of Barbe Athletics, McNeese State University Football and the New Orleans Saints. He was a well-known figure at Barbe High School, assisting during bar-b-ques and Booster Club meetings. He was known for creating the first T-ball stand and was T-Ball and football coach for his boys during elementary school. Clarence was also very proud of his family extending through 4 generations and loved riding motorcycles. He enjoyed years of meeting friends at Burger King and McDonalds, Trinity Life Center and Southern Spice, as well as celebrating his birthday every year with his entire family. Other favorites were traveling the country, annual trips to Cozumel and camping. He also enjoyed country music jams at his brother's home in Ragley every Monday night. He was proud of his yard and keeping it manicured. He loved feeding and watching back yard birds and squirrels.
Survivors include, his wife Betty (Hogue); sons, Wayne LeBert (Pam), Brett LeBert (Wanda); daughters, Terry LeBert, Cindy Maynard and Jennifer Brignac (Jade); his grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle), Chad (Tonya) and Brad (Tammy) LeBert, Sean and Eric (Alison) Richardson, Waylon and Juston (Amy) Tucker, Paige and Ashlie Wiggins, Wyatt and Natalie LeBert, Lauren and Brody Brignac; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Elton (Mitzi) LeBert; and sisters, JoAnn (J.B) Joubert and Jean (Jubal) Fullerton.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wiley LeBert, Joe and Lorena LeBleu; brothers, Donald Ray LeBleu, Leroy, Johnny and Jimmy LeBert; his in-laws, Roy and Gertrude Hogue; his sister-in-law, Vallie Schechter; grandson, Kevin LeBert; and son-in-law, Steven Maynard.
Service for Mr. LeBert will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home and will last until the time of the service. His burial with Military Honors will follow at Highland Cemetery. In accordance with the Governor's Orders, all requirements for social distancing, mask, and attendance will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors
or St. Judes.