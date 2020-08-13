1/1
Clarence LeBert
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Aug. 18, 1928, to Wiley James LeBert and Lorena Veronie in Roanoke, La., Clarence began working at an early age delivering telegrams during the war; worked in Capital Store as market manager, delivered newspapers, picked cotton for his uncles, and was a carpenter for several years prior to going to work for Conoco where he retired after 41 years of service.
Clarence Joined the Army Air Force on November 1945, serving In Japan during the occupation, becoming a sergeant and being honorably discharged in April 1947. During his service he received a medal for outstanding marksmanship for which he was very proud.
He was a big supporter of Barbe Athletics, McNeese State University Football and the New Orleans Saints. He was a well-known figure at Barbe High School, assisting during bar-b-ques and Booster Club meetings. He was known for creating the first T-ball stand and was T-Ball and football coach for his boys during elementary school. Clarence was also very proud of his family extending through 4 generations and loved riding motorcycles. He enjoyed years of meeting friends at Burger King and McDonalds, Trinity Life Center and Southern Spice, as well as celebrating his birthday every year with his entire family. Other favorites were traveling the country, annual trips to Cozumel and camping. He also enjoyed country music jams at his brother's home in Ragley every Monday night. He was proud of his yard and keeping it manicured. He loved feeding and watching back yard birds and squirrels.
Survivors include, his wife Betty (Hogue); sons, Wayne LeBert (Pam), Brett LeBert (Wanda); daughters, Terry LeBert, Cindy Maynard and Jennifer Brignac (Jade); his grandchildren, Jeff (Michelle), Chad (Tonya) and Brad (Tammy) LeBert, Sean and Eric (Alison) Richardson, Waylon and Juston (Amy) Tucker, Paige and Ashlie Wiggins, Wyatt and Natalie LeBert, Lauren and Brody Brignac; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Elton (Mitzi) LeBert; and sisters, JoAnn (J.B) Joubert and Jean (Jubal) Fullerton.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wiley LeBert, Joe and Lorena LeBleu; brothers, Donald Ray LeBleu, Leroy, Johnny and Jimmy LeBert; his in-laws, Roy and Gertrude Hogue; his sister-in-law, Vallie Schechter; grandson, Kevin LeBert; and son-in-law, Steven Maynard.
Service for Mr. LeBert will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday in the funeral home and will last until the time of the service. His burial with Military Honors will follow at Highland Cemetery. In accordance with the Governor's Orders, all requirements for social distancing, mask, and attendance will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Judes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 12, 2020
Jennifer, I'm sending my love to you and your family. Your dad was such a sweet man.
Jennifer Lewis
Friend
August 12, 2020
I am certain I had an encounter with this angel of a man and one of his sons on a hot July day about 9 years ago. I was 2 months pregnant and my then 8-yr-old daughter and I were driving on Gauthier Rd when our car ran out of gas. Mr. LeBert and his son were riding motorcycles and stopped to help us. I told them my husband was out of town. The elder Mr. LeBert told me they both lived close by and stayed with us while his son took off on his motorcycle. His son returned a few minutes later in a truck, pulled a gas can out of the truck bed, put gas in my car and, before I could thank him a second time and ask how much I owed him, he waved, jumped in his truck and took off. The elder Mr. LeBert got on his motorcycle and signaled for us to follow him. He led us to a gas station and proceeded to put more gas in my car and would not let me pay for it! I said to him, “You must be a Christian!” He smiled and said, “Aww, my wife goes to that church over there with the green roof.” I thought to myself, “And I bet you go with her.” I will never forget the kindness the two Mr. LeBerts showed my little family that day and I’m so sorry for the great loss to his family and friends.
Dee Woodlee
Dee Woodlee
August 12, 2020
What an absolute hoot Clarence was during our 42-year tenure as his and Betty's backyard neighbors! Clarence loved to kid us and ask questions about what we were doing - no matter what we were doing. He always had a big smile and a happy laugh for us as he looked across the fence to see us "working." We will miss Clarence just as we have missed the entire LeBert family since the kids have grown and we have moved. May Clarence rest in peace with all the dogs he loved so much right by his side. He may be in Heaven organizing a building project at this very minute!
Janell and Hunter Perrin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved