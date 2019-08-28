|
|
Clarence "Butch" Silver, 72, of Hackberry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in a local hospital.
Butch was a lifelong Hackberry resident and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and retired as a construction supervisor with Cameron Telephone Company after 30 plus years of service. After "retirement" he worked for Lowes in Sulphur and Lake Charles and also worked for McNeese concessions. He enjoyed working puzzles and loved watching football (he didn't care who was playing).
Survivors are his three children, Rashell Benoit and husband David of Hackberry, Ricky Silver of Ben Wheeler, Texas, and Randy Silver and wife Julie, Iowa; two brothers, Robert Silver and wife Alta, and Floyd Silver Jr. and wife Bernadette, all of Hackberry; seven grandchildren, Felicia, Sarah, Shelby, Seth, Gentry, Riggin and Sabien; four great-grandchildren, Asa, Cambria, Harper and Kennedy; and his companion, Peggy Sanderford.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Sue Ann Silver; and his parents, Floyd Sr. and Mary Silver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry. Father Arvind Minz, H.G.N. will officiate. Burial will follow in Hackberry Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church hall 4 - 9 p.m. Wednesday with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. and will resume Thursday 8 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019