Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Silver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Butch" Silver


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Butch" Silver Obituary
Clarence "Butch" Silver, 72, of Hackberry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in a local hospital.
Butch was a lifelong Hackberry resident and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and retired as a construction supervisor with Cameron Telephone Company after 30 plus years of service. After "retirement" he worked for Lowes in Sulphur and Lake Charles and also worked for McNeese concessions. He enjoyed working puzzles and loved watching football (he didn't care who was playing).
Survivors are his three children, Rashell Benoit and husband David of Hackberry, Ricky Silver of Ben Wheeler, Texas, and Randy Silver and wife Julie, Iowa; two brothers, Robert Silver and wife Alta, and Floyd Silver Jr. and wife Bernadette, all of Hackberry; seven grandchildren, Felicia, Sarah, Shelby, Seth, Gentry, Riggin and Sabien; four great-grandchildren, Asa, Cambria, Harper and Kennedy; and his companion, Peggy Sanderford.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Sue Ann Silver; and his parents, Floyd Sr. and Mary Silver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry. Father Arvind Minz, H.G.N. will officiate. Burial will follow in Hackberry Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church hall 4 - 9 p.m. Wednesday with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. and will resume Thursday 8 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now