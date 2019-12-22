|
Clark (Tiny) G. Duhon Sr., 79, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in a local nursing home in Lake Charles, La.
He was the son of Eleanor Lewis and Ivan Duhon. He was lifelong resident of Lake Charles. Clark was an avid Bass fisherman and enjoyed hunting and gardening. He enjoyed life and making people laugh with his jokes and antics. He was loving husband, proud father, dedicated grandfather and loyal friend. He was faithful with his walk with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eva Mae Duhon of Lake Charles; his daughters, Leslie Mulsow of Lake Charles, and Tamara Dyer-White of Fort Worth, Texas; grandsons, Jordan and Jonah Mulsow of Natchitoches, La; his best friend, Donald Ladd, and numerous friends and relatives, who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Lewis; his father, Ivan Duhon; and his son Clark G. Duhon Jr.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday Dec. 23, 2019, in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 23, 2019, in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Himount Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019