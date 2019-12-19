|
Claude McZeal
On Dec. 3, 2019 , our world as we know it changed when God sent a band of Angels to rescue Claude "Booley" McZeal from this world's pain and sorrow. A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 21 at the Union Baptist Church (1014 South Main Street) with a public viewing from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and life celebration services beginning at 10 a.m. His final resting place will be Parkview Cemetery, Jennings La. The Golden Gate Funeral Home of Dallas, Texas will be directing all Services
Claude's humble beginnings all happened in the city of Jennings, La.
He was born Aug. 20, 1957 to Jessie B. McZeal and Claude Williams. As a child he was raised in the Church and received guidance from various families in the Jennings community. Claude was the baby of the family out of seven. His siblings are Irma, Gail, Lillie, Ronnie, Hershel, June, and Garland.
Claude completed his education in the Jennings school system and then went on to join the Army where he learned many life fundamentals. He then begin his career in the oilfield which allowed him to gain skills that would aid him in his next level of life . After the oilfield Claude joined forces with Louisiana Pigment where he was man operator until his retirement in August of 2019.
One of his favorite past times was hunting where he would spend most of his off days. Most people knew him because he had some of the best deer sausage around.
More than anything he was a lover of people. Claude and Cindy McZeal were married for 38 years and to this union came two outstanding children. Raven and Jonathan are the products of this great joining of hearts. Most recently the McZeal's made an addition to the family with Raven's new baby boy, Channing Ross.
He was a lifetime member of the Union Baptist Church where he was a part of the Deacons Ministry. Besides being a husband, father, brother and son, he was a friend to many people and will be missed dearly.
Being in Gods care is the safest place in the world and we are honored to know that Angels were on standby on Dec. 3, 2019.
Get your rest Mr. McZeal!
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019