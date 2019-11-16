|
Claudia Jo Johnson Spears, of Cravens, La., passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, in DeRidder, La. Claudia was born in New Caney, Texas, on Oct. 21, 1937. Her parents were Earl and Lena Johnson. Her childhood was spent in Cravens with her parents and her six siblings.
Claudia married the love of her life, Tommy Lewis Spears, of Oakdale, La., on June 22, 1953. They enjoyed 64 years of a loving marriage. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pitkin. Claudia worked for the United States Postal Service. She served first as rural mail carrier, then as postal clerk and eventually retired from the position of Postmaster. After retirement, she began a greatly loved hobby of creating beautiful quilts, producing many unique works of art.
Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lewis Spears; her parents, Earl and Lena Johnson; her brother, Earl Johnson Jr.; and her sisters, Deloris Earlene Johnson Scogin and Jimmy Ruth Johnson Hardisty.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include her son, Robert Wayne Spears and wife Yvette of Maurepas, La.; daughter, Randie Marie Spears Strother and husband Lamar of Cravens, La.; sisters, Roby Vaughn and husband Lee of Fort Worth, Texas, Gloria Johnson Dionne of Cravens, La., and Polly Johnson Nation and husband David of Youngsville, La.; as well as, seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Graveside service and burial will follow at the Wisby Memorial Cemetery of Cravens.
Published in American Press on Nov. 16, 2019