On June 13, 2019, Claudia Juanita "Miss Juanita" Moriarty was reunited with George, her husband of 62 years. Juanita was born July 30, 1922, to Claude Irving Reynolds and Jessie Morris Reynolds in Willets, La.

A long-time resident of Lake Charles, Juanita lived the first 85 years of her life within a radius of 3 miles. Juanita graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1939 and worked as a telephone operator until her marriage.

In 1960, Dr. Carl Lueg, the Pastor at 1st United Methodist Church called and recruited Juanita to start a Pre-School /Day Car program the church. "Miss Juanita" taught kindergarten and served as Director for over 20 years leaving a legacy of former students who understood the importance of her fundamental rule: "play hard outside, listen and use your inside voice."

Once retired, Juanita volunteered at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and served over 25 years as a Member of the Auxilary. Many hospital employees and guests enjoyed the music of the "Happy Harmonizers," a group founded and led by "Miss Juanita."

Juanita loved her church and her First United Methodist Church family. She taught "Cradle Roll" Sunday School when her girls were small and later sang in the choir for the traditional service each Sunday. Throughout her life, the church remained a central part of her life.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and husband beloved husband of 63 years, George Leslie Moriarty. She leaves to cherish her memory, "her Girls," Catherine Ann Bason and Carol Juanita Shelley (Bill); grandchildren, Georgia Bason Bunko (Brian), Jay Bason (Michelle), Kenneth Kemp Jr, M.D. (Shannon), Kristen Kemp; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Kemp, Ashton Kemp, Noah Kemp, Dylan Bason, Claire Bason, Alex Bunko and Chris Bunko.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Manor Conroe who loved her like family. "May God bless the hands that blessed our mother."

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Lake Street. Reverend Weldon Bares will officiate. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all remembrances be directed to 1st United Methodist Preschool, 812 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, 70601 or fumclc.org. Published in American Press on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary