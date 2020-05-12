Claudie L. Johnson
1952 - 2020
Claudie L. Johnson Jr., 67, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his residence.
He was born on July 2, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Claudie L. Johnson Sr. and wife Nellie. He was an avid McNeese Football fan and loved being outside doing yard work and gardening. Claudie enjoyed traveling, hiking and walking.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Megan Victoria Nicole Abshire; and mother-in-law, Peggy Abshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Claudette.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff for the immediate family only.

Published in American Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Prayers to the family I grew up with CL having lived around the corner from him. We had a lot of fun times back in the day. He would even check on my mom when my dad passed away. Sorry to hear of his passing, rest I. Rest in peace my old friend.
Lyles McDaniel
Friend
May 11, 2020
CL was a sweet family friend and good neighbor. He was very helpful to our aging parents. May he rest in peace, Jo Ann McDaniel Niles
JoAnn McDaniel Niles
Friend
