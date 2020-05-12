Claudie L. Johnson Jr., 67, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his residence.

He was born on July 2, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Claudie L. Johnson Sr. and wife Nellie. He was an avid McNeese Football fan and loved being outside doing yard work and gardening. Claudie enjoyed traveling, hiking and walking.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Megan Victoria Nicole Abshire; and mother-in-law, Peggy Abshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Claudette.

In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff for the immediate family only.

