Memorial service 12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 2525 Second Ave. Lake Charles , LA

Cleary Yeatman Hinton died peacefully July 3, 2019.

Cleary was born at St. Patrick's Hospital on Dec. 14, 1921, and lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, James I. Hinton; her parents, Frank R. Yeatman and Pearl Cleary Yeatman; and her siblings, Helen Yeatman Taggart (Eugene), Louise Yeatman Ryan (George), Raymond Yeatman (Joyce), Stella Elizabeth Yeatman Fontenot (Curtis), and Richard Preston Yeatman (Christine).

She is survived by her children, James Michael Hinton, John Cleary Hinton (Shirley), Richard Allen Hinton (Jan), Christopher Scott Hinton (Jodi), Elizabeth Hinton, Jeannine F. Hinton (Marta), and Patrick Lee Hinton; her grandchildren, Alan Hinton (Bridget), John David Hinton, Michael Shawn Hinton (Lila), Jennifer Hinton Pearce (Matt), Kym Hinton, Brett Hinton, Holly Hinton Buteau (Thomas), Nicholas Shattuck (Ava), Amy Shattuck, Julie Martin Wilcox (Russell), Holly Martin, David Martin (May), and Rachel Hinton; in addition, seventeen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cleary lived as a child at 916 Broad St. until 1933, when her family moved to 1018 Nichols St. Lake Charles was very dear to her and she always championed the city as a very special place. She attended Central School and Lake Charles High School where she was a cheerleader. Cleary went to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. After her freshman year, Cleary returned home and married James I. Hinton in January 1942, one month after Pearl Harbor. During this time, she was raised her children and worked while her husband served for the remainder of the war in the U.S. Coast Guard. She was active in the American Cancer Society and received a life membership in the organization. She was also active in her children's school, Hamilton Elementary, where she served as President of the PTA. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Charles. Upon returning from the service, her husband completed college and a degree in dentistry and then practiced in Lake Charles.

The remainder of Cleary's life was spent raising her family, traveling to visit them from coast to coast from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.

Cleary loved to write letters and made this a mode of connecting with her family and friends. She remained close to her family members both near and far. She had a beautiful smile, loved to tell a joke, and was an accomplished cook. Most of all she had a warm loving heart. She was "Mimi" to her own grandchildren, their friends, and the neighborhood. She provided safe harbor for many with much unconditional love.

Cleary lived in Harvest, Ala., with her son John and his wife, Shirley, who loved and cared for her, giving her a comfortable home in her last years. Her family wishes to express their love and appreciation to John and Shirley for their special care.

A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church at 2525 Second Ave., Lake Charles, visitation will be 10 a.m. – noon to be followed by a service at noon. Donations in Cleary's Remembrance may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles. Published in American Press on July 18, 2019