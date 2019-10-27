Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleve Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleve Wayne Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleve Wayne Vincent Obituary
w/photo bw
Cleve ""Wayne"" Vincent
Cleve ""Wayne"" Vincent, 77, of Sulphur passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. Wayne was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. He worked as a boilermaker most of his life and enjoyed working in his garden and yard. Wayne loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Rena L. Vincent of Sulphur, La.; two sons, Robert Neal Vincent and wife, Mary, of Lacassine, La., and Leonard Paul Vincent of Toomey, La.; four daughters, Sharon Elaine Couvillion of Vinton, La., Tina Marie Keever and husband Randy of Welsh, La., Clara Lorine Taylor and partner Cinda LeFleur of Moss Bluff, La., and Sue Lee of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Rodney Vincent and wife Roxanne and Gregory Vincent; sister, Diane Stelly; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Ruth Vincent; two sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with visitation continuing at 8 a.m. until time of service Monday, Oct. 28.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now