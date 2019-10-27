|
Cleve ""Wayne"" Vincent
Cleve ""Wayne"" Vincent, 77, of Sulphur passed away Oct. 23, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. Wayne was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. He worked as a boilermaker most of his life and enjoyed working in his garden and yard. Wayne loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Rena L. Vincent of Sulphur, La.; two sons, Robert Neal Vincent and wife, Mary, of Lacassine, La., and Leonard Paul Vincent of Toomey, La.; four daughters, Sharon Elaine Couvillion of Vinton, La., Tina Marie Keever and husband Randy of Welsh, La., Clara Lorine Taylor and partner Cinda LeFleur of Moss Bluff, La., and Sue Lee of Houston, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Rodney Vincent and wife Roxanne and Gregory Vincent; sister, Diane Stelly; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland and Ruth Vincent; two sisters; and a brother.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with visitation continuing at 8 a.m. until time of service Monday, Oct. 28.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019