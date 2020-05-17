Clifton "Cliff" Cabell
Clifton "Cliff" Cabell, 87, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was a native of Lynchburg, Va., and had been a resident of Hackberry for over 60 years. He retired as a Louisiana State Trooper and also retired from Northrup Grumman. Cliff was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur where he served as a Deacon and had also previously served as a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church in Carlyss. He enjoyed working on his home and mowing his grass.
Survivors include his children, Cena Glass of Akron, Ohio, Callie Jeter and husband Tony of Batavia, Ohio, and Charles Cabell and Carey Cabell, both of Hackberry; his sister, Ann Giles of Virginia; and four grandchildren, Harlan Jeter, Pauline Glass, Clifton Glass and Collette Glass.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Katherine Cabell.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Revs. Michael Linton and Tom Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines South Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home with limited occupancy due to the state mandate.

Published in American Press on May 17, 2020.
