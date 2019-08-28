|
|
Clifton E Webster, age 86, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully at the Lake Charles Care Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, with his wife, Joyce of 62 years and daughter, Pam by his side. After a long battle with dementia, he is now resting in his Eternal Home in Heaven.
Clifton was born on July 4, 1933, in Montrose, Colo. After graduating from LaJuanta High School, Clifton proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Japan where he served in the Korean War. After the war he was transferred to Lake Charles to the Chennault Air Force Base where he was discharged in 1953. He then enrolled in McNeese State University, and while going to college he met the love of his life, Joyce, whom he married in 1957. He made Lake Charles and Vinton his home. After graduating from McNeese he was employed with Alcoa-Aluminum Plant until his retirement. Clifton had five children, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Throughout life, he enjoyed snow skiing, dancing, playing cards, taking care of his horses, square dancing, Sr. Olympics, and elderly activities.
He was of the Catholic Faith and attended Mass regularly until his health failed. Special thanks to the Angels at the Lake Charles Care Facility, Heart of Hospice, both of Lake Charles, and the close friends and family that helped with his care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Emeretta Webster; a sister, Elaine Rachak; and a brother, Boyd Webster.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Charles starting at 10:30 a.m. until time of the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. The Rev. Keith Pellerin and the Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot will officiate.
Published in American Press on Aug. 28, 2019