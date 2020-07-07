Clifton Etienne (Pappy), passed away in Madrid, Spain, after a long battle of illness. He leaves to cherish his precious memories Juana G. Etienne, his wife; daughter Joyce Etienne of Madrid; son Dr. Clifton Etienne, Jr. (Dr. Rosario A. Etienne) of Westminster, Co. and two grandsons Victor Etienne, of Madrid and Thomas Etienne of Westminster, Co. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Clayoula Etienne and his brothers, Rev. Arthur Etienne, Raymond Etienne, and Wilbert Etienne.

