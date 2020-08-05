Clifton J. Legendre, 81, was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Chackbay, La. He attended LT and Thibodaux High. Enlisting into the U.S. Army at 17, Cliff achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6) and was attached to HQ Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Armed Cavalry Regiment New York, New York. He served his country with honor, received many commendations and citations, and was an expert in tank weaponry and submachine guns.

A loving brother, uncle, father, grandfather, he had a heart of pure gold and gentle temperance. He encompassed love, grace, meekness, kindness, devotion, and was always eager to lend a helping hand. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay, La., and Sulphur, La. Cliff was an exceptionally hard worker and spent many years as a manager for Central Industrial Services. He also spent many years as a Regional Distributions Manager for several national newspaper publishing companies. However, always the people person and a man that enjoyed the laughter and excitement of others, the last years of his life he spent operating Frenchie's Ice Cream Truck, with his daughter Sarah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Joseph and Lurline Legendre; and second wife, Theresa Hinton Legendre.

Those left to cherish his enduring memory include six sisters, Nancy L. Benoit of Thibodaux, Eula Mae L. Leonard, Betty L. Usey, Mabel L. Barrileaux, Corlis Ann L. Chiasson and Earline L. Chiasson, all of Chackbay, La.; two sons, Robert Legendre of Cortland, Ohio, Thomas Legendre of Sulphur, La.; five daughters, Gabriele Merritt of Greensburg, Ky., Mary Chandler of Denton, Texas, Chassity Hinton of Las Vegas, Nev., Lisa Lantia of Westlake, La., and Sarah Legendre of Sulphur, La.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and first wife, Waltrud Grouschel Legendre.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, attendance will be limited, and the family respectfully request mask be worn, and social distancing is practiced.

