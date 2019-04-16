Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Lee "T-Boy" Breaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifton Lee "T-Boy" Breaux Obituary
Clifton Lee "T-Boy" Breaux, 74, of Sulphur, passed away April 14, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. T-Boy was a 1964 graduate of Sulphur High. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a 3rd Degree Knight within the Knights of Columbus, Council 3015, and also a member of the Cursillo Group. T-Boy loved and played all sports, basketball, softball, tennis, golf, volleyball and excelled at all he played. He refereed basketball for 30 plus years and was a fixture at Sulphur Parks and Recreation. He loved his grandchildren and devoted his time and energy into whatever they were involved with. He cheered each one on and celebrated their accomplishments.
T-Boy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Breaux of Sulphur; two daughters, Melissa Breaux Portie of Sulphur, and Penny Reed and husband Tom of Lumberton, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Portie, Elizabeth Portie, Maddie Portie, Mia Portie and Jena Reed; and brother, Michael Breaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ledrew and Ruby Breaux; siblings, Dianna Mae Hebert and Floyd Breaux.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, with Father Tim Goodly officiating. Burial will be in Leger Cemetery in Rayne, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Wednesday at 11 a.m. till time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now