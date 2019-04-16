Clifton Lee "T-Boy" Breaux, 74, of Sulphur, passed away April 14, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. T-Boy was a 1964 graduate of Sulphur High. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, a 3rd Degree Knight within the Knights of Columbus, Council 3015, and also a member of the Cursillo Group. T-Boy loved and played all sports, basketball, softball, tennis, golf, volleyball and excelled at all he played. He refereed basketball for 30 plus years and was a fixture at Sulphur Parks and Recreation. He loved his grandchildren and devoted his time and energy into whatever they were involved with. He cheered each one on and celebrated their accomplishments.

T-Boy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda Breaux of Sulphur; two daughters, Melissa Breaux Portie of Sulphur, and Penny Reed and husband Tom of Lumberton, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Portie, Elizabeth Portie, Maddie Portie, Mia Portie and Jena Reed; and brother, Michael Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ledrew and Ruby Breaux; siblings, Dianna Mae Hebert and Floyd Breaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, with Father Tim Goodly officiating. Burial will be in Leger Cemetery in Rayne, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Wednesday at 11 a.m. till time of leaving for the church.