Clyde C. & Margie F. Chapman
Memorial service for Clyde C. Chapman, 89, and his wife, Margie F. Chapman, 86, will be announced at a later date.
Mr. Chapman died Saturday, June 11, in a Baton Rouge hospital of injuries received in an automobile accident. His wife , Margie, died Sunday at her residence of injuries received in the same automobile accident.
Mr. Chapman was born in Texas but lived in the Kinder area most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a Corrections Officer at Angola State Prison until his retirement.
Mrs. Chapman was native and life resident of Kinder, and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They are survived by a son, Ronnie Chapman of Iowa; and a daughter, Pam DuFour of Kinder; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chapman is survived by three brothers, J.B. and Lynn Chapman of Hemphill, Texas, and Terry Chapman of DeQuincy; two sisters, Martha Granger of Sulphur, and Dianne Sittig of Fenton.
Mrs. Chapman is also survived by two sisters, Laddie Pelican and Shirley Credeur, both of Kinder; and a brother, Jimmy Savant of Elton.
Cremation for Mr. and Mrs. Chapman has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Published in American Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
