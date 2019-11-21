|
|
Clyde Joseph Chaisson Jr., 87, of Sulphur, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Clyde was born on Nov. 4, 1932, in Vinton, La.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amber Renee Richard and husband, Roderick; father, Clyde Joseph Chaisson Sr.; mother, Odelia Vice Ellis; and a brother, John Chesson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Alice Touchet Chaisson of Carlyss; son, Ralph Joseph Chaisson and wife, Kate; daughters, Cynthia Ann Reedy and husband, Michael, Eva Marie Vincent and husband, Greg, and Lisa Rene Chaisson; step-daughter, Lisa Renee Mitchell; step-son, Michael Sean Mitchell and wife, Angela; step-daughter, Samantha Lynn Mellard and husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Michael Reedy II, Fallon Reedy, Payton Reedy, Alexander Chaisson, Anna Leigh Chaisson, Andrew Chaisson, Avery Chaisson, Joshua Simon, Kaitlyn Bordelon, Donovan Simon, Rachael Vincent and Francine Vincent; step-grandchildren, Hannah Marshall, Jacob Marshall, Chloé Lucy, Emilee Verrett, Ryan Mellard, Claire Mellard, Brenden Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell and Ethan Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Shaylen Richard, Rylee Simon, Jak, Lou Emma, and Ann Francis Bordelon, Emma Hillyer, Aubrey and McKenzie Marshall, and Greyson Lucy; sisters, Betty Hawthorne and Georgia McCauley; Godson, Roy Courville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Chapel in Vinton, La. Deacon Patrick LaPoint will officiate. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Nov. 21, 2019