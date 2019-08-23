|
Hugh Guy "CoCo" Rossitto died Aug. 20, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Born in New York to Hugo Gaetaeno Rossitto and Yolande LeMotte Rossitto, CoCo moved to Louisiana at a young age. He was a 1966 graduate of LaGrange High School and a 1971 graduate of McNeese State University, where he played football and baseball. He had many friends and telling stories about the "glory days" and fishing were his passion.
CoCo is survived by his son, Brian H. Rossitto of New Orleans, La.; and his brother, Ronald A. Rossitto (Yska) of Lake Charles, La.; along with their children and grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Deacon George Carr will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank three special friends, Robert Clark, Johnny Fryar and Dan Breaux for their visits, encouragement and faithful friendship to CoCo through the years, and especially during his illness. They would also like to thank the doctors and staff of Rosewood Nursing Center and Heart of Hospice for their compassionate care of CoCo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the and to Merging Vets and Players (MVP).
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019