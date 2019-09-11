|
Colin Lance Cooper, 56, of DeQuincy, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 15, 1962, in DeQuincy. Colin enjoyed anything to do with the game of baseball. He was a 1st team All-State pitcher, named MVP in the state of Louisiana and the captain of his baseball team. He went to Lamar University on a full ride baseball scholarship. After college, he returned to SWLA where he was an operator at Citgo for over 20 years. He continued growing in his love for baseball as he coached many teams. Colin enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, and most of all watching his children play sports and spending time with them. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and LSU fan. Most of all, he loved his family very much and was proud of all of them.
He is survived by his son, Cadan Cooper of Sulphur; two daughters, Laikyn Cooper of Parker, Colo., Bethany Cooper of Sulphur; mother, Joy Cooper of DeQuincy; and a sister, Angie Hollingsworth of DeQuincy.
Colin was preceded in death by his father, Charles Cooper.
A Celebration of Colin's life will be held at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jim Barrett and Bro. Jake Rainwater officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a ACTS Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the DeQuincy United Methodist Church or DeQuincy High School Athletics.
Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Sept. 11, 2019