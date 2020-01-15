|
|
Conner Mier, 25, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Conner was born on Nov. 30, 1994, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived his entire life. He was a 2013 graduate of Barbe High School in Lake Charles. He will be remembered as the loudest, and funniest in the room… always the center of attention. He was a Star Wars nerd, and he loved music, movies and sports. He especially cherished his relationship with his grandmother, GaGa, his sister "Mace," and he loved and adored his "Monkey" and "Booger." He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends whom he loved.
Those left to cherish his memory include his "Mums," Mary Michelle Lognion Hart; his father, Christopher Mier (Trisha); his sister, Macy Wallace Fontenot (Cody); his nephew, Parker Cash Fontenot "Booger"; his niece, London Emily Fontenot "Monkey"; his sister, Gabby Barnes; his grandparents, Janice Wallace Esthay and Thomas and Dorothy Conner; his uncle, Jeff "Bean" Lognion (Tricia); Kai, Bailey and Alec, whom he considered his brothers; his closest friend, Chris Duplechin; and his dog, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeffery John Lognion; and his grandmother, Dewanna Lois Mier.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020