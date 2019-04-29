Connie Barnett Garbo, 81, of Lake Charles, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in her residence.

Connie was born March 22, 1938, and lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La. She graduated from Lake Charles High School, and from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in both Music and Art. She worked many years for Episcopal Day School where she taught Art, and she also taught private piano and art lessons to many students in the Lake Charles area. For a number of years, she played the organ for Henning United Methodist Church. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she also played the organ. Connie was a gifted pianist, and she enjoyed playing for the ACTS Theatre, and was a member of the Lake Charles Symphony Guild. She was also a member of the Lake Charles Junior League and the Lake Charles Piano Teachers Association. She was an avid tennis player at the Lake Charles Racquet Club, winning many championships and titles throughout the years. Connie also had a love of gardening and cooking, and she will be remembered as an amazing and patient teacher who loved life and art with a passion.

Connie is survived by her son, James "Jay" Garbo and his wife Dr. Grace F. Garbo of DeRidder, La.; daughter, Kara Garbo Feringa and her husband Dr. Peter A. Feringa III of Covington, La.; the father of her children, James "Jim" Garbo of Baton Rouge, La.; sister, Terry Blocker of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Megan Lane Feringa, Ellen Ashley Feringa, Bretton Peter Feringa, Jonathan Robert Garbo and Gannon Edward Garbo; and close friends, Helen Miers of Austin, Texas, and Camille Saulier of Hattiesburg, Miss.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mildred Barnett, and her good friend, Miriam Brown.

Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in June.