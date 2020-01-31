Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Connie Mack "Big Mack" Foley


1954 - 2020
Connie Mack "Big Mack" Foley Obituary
Connie Mack "Big Mack" Foley, 65, was born Aug. 5, 1954, in Lake Charles, La., to Connie B. and Vencine Foley. A resident of Lake Charles, he retired as a cement finisher and was a member of Laborer's Local 207 Union. Connie Mack was a member of the U.S. Airforce and the Louisiana National Guard. He was a Dallas fan and definitely the Life of the party. He departed this life Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11:53 a.m. in a local hospital. He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Shanna Foley and Felecia Chatman, helped raised as a daughter, Wanda Glover; four sons, Connie Chatman, Willie Foley, Cory Foley and Rosha "Demond" Foley; two sisters, Minnie Mae Foley and Mary (Joe) Manning; two brothers, Gerald "Jay" (Deirdre) Foley and Willie "Bill" (Carrie) Foley; eleven grandchildren; godchild, Martin Watley; best friend for over 50 years, David Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert Owens. Evangelist Al King will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020
