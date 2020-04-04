|
|
Constance "Connie" Ruth Fontenot Tarou was born July 19, 1944, in Lake Charles, La., and passed away March 27, 2020, in Anacoco, La., at the age of 75. Even though she was stationed in many places while her husband served in the military, her heart always was in Louisiana. Connie enjoyed watching TV and sitting on her porch watching hummingbirds. Her life was centered around her family, and she deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, George Fontenot and Faye Constance Olmstead Fontenot; and brothers, David and Ricky Fontenot.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Harold Marcus Tarou of Anacoco, La.; daughters, Amanda Hollis and husband Trace, Jennifer Davis and husband Kenneth, and Bonita Williams and husband Sidney, all of Anacoco, La.; brother, Leslie George Fontenot and wife Iris of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Harriet Elaine Bryan and husband Randy of Mexico and Sarah Jeane Manuel and husband Steve of Longville, La.; grandchildren, Pamela Angelle Utrera and husband Wade, Ashley Elizabeth Dicharry and husband Chase, Tyler Hollis, Megan Cara Davis and Andrew Duet, Aaron Marcus Davis, and Emily Pauline Williams; great-grandchildren, Ali Jeane Zeringue, Audri Madison Zeringue, Amelia Kate Dicharry and Addyson Mae Dicharry; adopted family, Sandra and Skylar Ortego; and a host of extended family.
Mrs. Tarou's family will plan a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2020