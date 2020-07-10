1/1
Corinne Gertrude Dixon
1931 - 2020
Corinne Gertrude Dixon was born on Feb. 3, 1931, to the late Doxie (Bill) and Bernice Lavergne in Eunice, La. She departed on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, The Woodlands, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two daughters, Emily Rose (Isaac, Sr.) Goins and Nola Jane Guillory; two sons, Melvin Joseph (Brenda) Dixon Jr. and Karl J. Dixon; one sister, Elonia Johnson; 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Dixon Sr.; her brother, Rogers Lavergne and grandson, Richard Jeremy Guillory.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ceaser Cemetery in Duralde, La. under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
