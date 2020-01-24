Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
610 Louisiana Ave
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
610 Louisiana Ave
Lake Charles, LA
Correst "Pete" Narcisse


1935 - 2020
Correst "Pete" Narcisse Obituary
Correst "Pete" Narcisse, 84, was born Aug. 31, 1935, in St. Martinville, La., to the late Antoine Narcisse Sr. and Eula Provost Narcisse. A native of St. Martinville, he resided in Lake Charles most of his life where he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mr. Narcisse retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier after working over 40 years and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Pete departed this life Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 12:42 p.m. in a local hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 56 years, Geraldine Vital Narcisse; one daughter, Martha Narcisse Smith; four sons, Carroll Narcisse, Willie, David, Stanley, and Craig Marks; two brothers, Antoine (Darlene) Narcisse of Lake Charles, and Paul (Rose) Narcisse of California; 12 grandchildren, Ebony Smith, Elisia Smith, Shalissa Victorian, Daundrea Arceneaux, Kai Narcisse, Josiah Narcisse, Brielle Narcisse, Kaisley Brown, Kaylee Brown,Ryleigh Brown, Damon Marks, Troy "Wooster" Marks; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Mac Donald James; two sisters-in-law, Rose and Lorraine Narcisse of California; special cousin, Mary Ella Malvo of New Ibeira; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Gilmore; parents; two sisters, Rita Narcisse and Margaret Pellerin Majors of Fort Worth Texas; two brothers, Joe and George Narcisse; and one son-in-law, Elbert Smith Jr. His visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 9 a.m. with his funeral following at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 610 Louisiana Ave., in Lake Charles. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020
