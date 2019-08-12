|
Courtney Leigh Parker, 27, of Lake Charles, passed from this life Aug. 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Courtney will be remembered as an outgoing free spirit who took great pride in her adventurous, exciting,and eccentric lifestyle. She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, London. She loved working out and listening to music. Her positive attitude and head strong ways served as an inspiration to her family, friends and anyone who met her. Courtney spent her short life with us having fun and caring for her son.
She is preceded in death by sister, Ashleigh Michelle Parker, and uncle, Wilfred Mere Jr.
Courtney leaves to cherish her memory her son, London Guidry and his father and her best friend, Jason Guidry; mother, Janice Mere; father, David Paul Moreau; sister, Tara Funk; brothers, Howard Jake Parker, Josh Moreau, Jeremy Moreau and wife Brittani, and Jacob Moreau and wife Jennye; maternal grandparents, Wilfred Mere Sr. and Jeanette Ann Mere; aunts, Janine Nevils and husband Donald Nevils Jr.; cousins, Whitney Thibeaux and Dylan Nevils; numerous, nieces, nephews and friends she made along her journey here with us.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2019