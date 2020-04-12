|
|
BELL CITY – Coy James Fruge, born April 21, 2009 in Lake Charles, son of Jeremy and Teri (McFarland) Fruge, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Coy died peacefully surrounded by his family after a tireless battle with Batten's disease for 8 years. He will forever be remembered for his big brown eyes that were as curious the day he let go as they were the day he was born, for his smiles and giggles that filled many moments as his parents and brother sat around his side blessed to have yet another day, and for his courageous spirit that was often more positive than those who live a healthy life. He is finally at peace in God's arms and this rare genetic disease may have took his physical and mental functions, but never came close to taking his determination.
Coy is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Teri; brother, Gage; maternal grandparents, Howard and Sandy McFarland; paternal grandparents, Larry and Bernadette Fruge; uncles, Lance McFarland (Emily); Clint McFarland (Jackie); Heath Fruge (Kristle); Clayton Fruge (Kayla) and numerous cousins and friends.
Coy's family will hold private services in Sweetlake/Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, April 13, 2020 with Rev. John Payne, Celebrant.
***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled services will be for immediate family only***
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020