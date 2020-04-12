Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Coy Fruge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coy James Fruge


2009 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coy James Fruge Obituary
BELL CITY – Coy James Fruge, born April 21, 2009 in Lake Charles, son of Jeremy and Teri (McFarland) Fruge, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Coy died peacefully surrounded by his family after a tireless battle with Batten's disease for 8 years. He will forever be remembered for his big brown eyes that were as curious the day he let go as they were the day he was born, for his smiles and giggles that filled many moments as his parents and brother sat around his side blessed to have yet another day, and for his courageous spirit that was often more positive than those who live a healthy life. He is finally at peace in God's arms and this rare genetic disease may have took his physical and mental functions, but never came close to taking his determination.
Coy is survived by his parents, Jeremy and Teri; brother, Gage; maternal grandparents, Howard and Sandy McFarland; paternal grandparents, Larry and Bernadette Fruge; uncles, Lance McFarland (Emily); Clint McFarland (Jackie); Heath Fruge (Kristle); Clayton Fruge (Kayla) and numerous cousins and friends.
Coy's family will hold private services in Sweetlake/Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa on Monday, April 13, 2020 with Rev. John Payne, Celebrant.
***Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited, as per state compliance and currently scheduled services will be for immediate family only***
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -