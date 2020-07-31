Craig Anthony Smith, 58, of Lake Charles, passed away on July 30, 2020, at a local care facility.

Craig was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and studied at San Jacinto Junior College where he was a talented baseball player. He began his love of the game playing little league and went on to play American Legion and then softball for 20 years. He worked as a Pipefitter and Quality Control Inspector. His favorite times were spent gardening with his plants, working wood and metal into structures, building tree houses, decks, barbeque utensils, pits, and many other works of art for family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and family gatherings. Mr. Smith will be most remembered for his sense of humor and laughter.

Craig was preceded in death by his first wife, Judi Ann Cartwright Smith.

Craig is survived by his three children, daughter, Kati Michelle Richter of Baton Rouge; son, Stephen Craig Smith of Lake Charles; and son, Kaleb Brian Smith of Sulphur, and his mother, Sonya Rose Smith of Sulphur; father, Jim Smith and wife Karen of Lake Charles; mother, Beverly J. Mouton Beard of Grand Lake; two brothers, Brian "Boo" Smith and wife Rhonda of Lafayette, James Curt Smith and wife K.J. of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Isabel Richter, Manning Richter, Turley Richter and Payton Leanne Smith; two nieces, Candyce Brasseux of Abbeville, and Mindi Roberts of Moss Bluff; and longtime girlfriend and trusted family friend, Jolene Faul Barbery of Lake Charles.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Saturday will be from noon until the time of service in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles in special thanks to the care and compassion shown Mr. Smith and his family.

Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

