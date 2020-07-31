1/1
Craig Anthony Smith
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Anthony Smith, 58, of Lake Charles, passed away on July 30, 2020, at a local care facility.
Craig was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and studied at San Jacinto Junior College where he was a talented baseball player. He began his love of the game playing little league and went on to play American Legion and then softball for 20 years. He worked as a Pipefitter and Quality Control Inspector. His favorite times were spent gardening with his plants, working wood and metal into structures, building tree houses, decks, barbeque utensils, pits, and many other works of art for family and friends. He also enjoyed cooking, grilling and family gatherings. Mr. Smith will be most remembered for his sense of humor and laughter.
Craig was preceded in death by his first wife, Judi Ann Cartwright Smith.
Craig is survived by his three children, daughter, Kati Michelle Richter of Baton Rouge; son, Stephen Craig Smith of Lake Charles; and son, Kaleb Brian Smith of Sulphur, and his mother, Sonya Rose Smith of Sulphur; father, Jim Smith and wife Karen of Lake Charles; mother, Beverly J. Mouton Beard of Grand Lake; two brothers, Brian "Boo" Smith and wife Rhonda of Lafayette, James Curt Smith and wife K.J. of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Isabel Richter, Manning Richter, Turley Richter and Payton Leanne Smith; two nieces, Candyce Brasseux of Abbeville, and Mindi Roberts of Moss Bluff; and longtime girlfriend and trusted family friend, Jolene Faul Barbery of Lake Charles.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Anthony Pousson will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Saturday will be from noon until the time of service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles in special thanks to the care and compassion shown Mr. Smith and his family.
Due to COVID regulations and the rise in cases, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendees wear face masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Beoussard
Friend
July 30, 2020
One of the best and funnest guys I Ever worked with. You will be missed Brother!!! Prayers for the family!!
Joshua Courtney
Friend
July 30, 2020
Craig was a great guy. Always had smile on his face and could make you laugh anything. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Sending prayers to the family from the Tradewells
Terrance Tradewell
Friend
July 30, 2020
So sorry for the entire Smith family. Craig will always be remembered affectionately as Saphire to me.
Keith Ortego
Friend
July 30, 2020
When I think of Craig, I picture him smiling and giving out hugs! The entire Smith family was loved by the LaGrange Gators Family❤ I’m so sorry for your loss. May you feel peace and strength from all the prayers surrounding your families. Sorry I can’t be there in person.
Beth Carleton Wilburn
Friend
July 30, 2020
Susie Perkins Lejeune
Friend
July 30, 2020
Godspeed to you all in this moment. May Craig’s life and passing serve to renew your own appreciation for these gifts we call life. Stay strong and safe. Semper fi!
Gregg Marcantel
Friend
July 30, 2020
Craig and I went to school together. It was great seeing him at church and he was always a great friend. You will be missed brother!
Tim LaFleur
Friend
July 30, 2020
I lived down the street from Craig growing up. My heart is broken yet I rejoice in knowing he’s with our Lord. Praying for the family.
Gail Hale Vincent
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved