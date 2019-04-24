Craig Manuel, 65, a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 20, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Craig was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved smiling, laughing, and making everyone happy. Craig was a huge child at heart and loved being a jokester and being in the outdoors. In his younger years he raced motorcycles and excelled at boxing, where he won the Golden Glove State Championship through Daley's Gym. He adored his children and grandchildren and made them the center of his life. He took great pride in "always being there for his sons no matter what."

Mr. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Dallance and Alice Roy Manuel.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jeff Manuel and Blue Manuel, both of Lake Charles; the mother of his children, Laurie Campbell; grandchildren, Nick LaPoint, Dallan Manuel, Cooper Manuel, Kaylyn Manuel, Ally Manuel, and Noah Manuel; siblings, Jo Ann Guillory and husband David of Ocala, Fla., and Teena Benoit of LeBleu Settlement, and Jimmy "Bawky" Manuel and wife Harriet of Lake Charles; goddaughters, Amber and Kelli Mims, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. The Very Rev. Anthony Fontenot is to officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Published in American Press on Apr. 24, 2019