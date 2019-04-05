Craig Neal LaFleur, 62, passed away on April 2nd at a local hospital surrounded by his loving family. Craig loved to sing, play the guitar, gardening and spending time with his family. He most recently worked for R & R Construction and for Bevel Corporation for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Becky Henry LaFleur; three sons, Nick LaFleur and wife, Kayla of Youngsville; Travis LaFleur and Jared LaFleur of Carlyss; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his father, Gene LaFleur of Buna, Texas; brothers, Kelvin "BooBoo" LaFleur and wife, Wendy; and Bryan LaFleur of Kinder, La.; Hardy Hill and wife, Darla of Kent, Wa.; Kent LaFleur and wife, Jeanie of Orangefield, Texas; sisters, Dee-Marie Tansey and husband, Michael of Fort Worth, Texas; and Sherryl Baxter and husband, Mike of Buna, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine Coward and his step-mother, Barbara LaFleur.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5th at Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, La. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6th at Riley Smith Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Mimosa Pines, Carlyss, La.

Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, Dequincy, La. Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary