Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mossville Truth Tabernacle
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mossville Truth Tabernacle
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Stevenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Stevenson Obituary
Craig Stevenson, 59, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
A resident of Sulphur, La., he was an employee of Sasol Refinery. Craig was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife, Fedra Williams Stevenson of Sulphur, La.; four children, Johnathan LeDee of Houston, Texas, Myressa (Michael) Blake of Lake Charles, La., Sanders (Hailey) Williams of Sulphur, La., and Raymond Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; mother, Rayma Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Karen Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; two special people in his life, James Ella Kirkwood and Mona Braxton of Sulphur, La.; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaitlyn Raye Stevenson; father, Jessie Stevenson; and sister, Lisa Matthews.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mossville Truth Tabernacle. Pastor, Lionel Thierry Sr. Pastor Roosevelt Trapp officiating. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.