Craig Stevenson, 59, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
A resident of Sulphur, La., he was an employee of Sasol Refinery. Craig was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife, Fedra Williams Stevenson of Sulphur, La.; four children, Johnathan LeDee of Houston, Texas, Myressa (Michael) Blake of Lake Charles, La., Sanders (Hailey) Williams of Sulphur, La., and Raymond Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; mother, Rayma Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; one sister, Karen Stevenson of Lake Charles, La.; two special people in his life, James Ella Kirkwood and Mona Braxton of Sulphur, La.; 11 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaitlyn Raye Stevenson; father, Jessie Stevenson; and sister, Lisa Matthews.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mossville Truth Tabernacle. Pastor, Lionel Thierry Sr. Pastor Roosevelt Trapp officiating. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church.
Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2019