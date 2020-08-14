1/
Cratain Sylvester
1949 - 2020
Cratain Sylvester, 70, was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Washington, La., to the late Joseph and Ethel Thierry Sylvester. A native of Washington, he resided in Lake Charles, La., for over three years. He departed this life Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 1:41 p.m. in a Basile Care Center. He leaves to cherish his memories, one sister, Catherine Malveaux of Lake Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His memorial service will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the James Funeral Home Chapel.

Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
