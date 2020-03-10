|
JENNINGS - Our sweetheart Creedon Keith Cormier passed peacefully in his Momma's arms surrounded by his family Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Creedon was born on Dec. 10, 2014 in Jennings, La. to Haylee B. Pelt and Kevin C. Cormier.
Creedon never met a stranger; everyone was his friend. He loved to sing, preach, dance and worship his Jesus. Creedon's smile and laughter could light up any room. Creedon loved his school, KC Academy and all his friends and teachers there. He loved to play his guitar and sing his favorite song, "I'll Fly Away" to anyone who would listen.
Creedon is survived by his parents; his mother, Haylee B. Pelt and Jacob Wilkerson; and his Dad, Kevin C. Cormier. He is also survived by his Lolly, Mandi Pelt White and his Pop, Raymond White; his Memaw, Jeanita Cormier and his Pop, Keith Cormier, his Nana Barbara Wilkerson and his PawPaw Wendell Wilkerson; two brothers, Landon and Graydon Cormier.
Services to celebrate our sweet boy will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Arlen Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sweetlake/Grand Lake Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Creedon will begin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. It will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service.
Those carrying our sweet boy to his final resting place will be Tajh Pelt, Lee Johnson, Braden Williams, Trevor Pellerin, Klint White and Marcus Hay. Honorary pallbearers will be Miller Wilkerson and Tucker Pelt.
We will always love you Cree Cree.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2020