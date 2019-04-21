Cuong "Jason" Thanh Nguyen, 29, of Lake Charles passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, in his residence.

Jason was born July 1, 1989, in Biloxi, Miss., until 2005 when Hurricane Katrina forced them to move to Lake Charles. He attended LaGrange High School and later attended Houston Community College. Jason worked at Asia Restaurant at L'Auberge Casino.

Although Jason was born and raised here, he enjoyed Vietnamese cuisine. Jason took pride in his ability to draw and desired to be a graphic designer. He also took pleasure in playing video games. He will be remembered for his outgoing, caring and funny personality and also for his love and dedication to his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hannah Le of Lake Charles; his mother, Lai Nguyen of Lake Charles; siblings, Kim Nguyen (Hoa Nguyen) of New Orleans, Dat Nguyen (Candy Tran) of Marion, Ohio, Thuy Nguyen, Hang Nguyen (Sonny Vo) and Steven Nguyen, all of Lake Charles, La Nguyen (Minh Nguyen) of Wichita, Kan., Lilylan Nguyen (Nhan Le) and Donnie Nguyen (Ngoc Do) all of Lake Charles, Dung "CK" Nguyen (Kim Bui) of Dallas, Texas, and Trisha Nguyen (Bao Hoang) of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dai Van Nguyen, and a brother, Phong Nguyen.

A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Father Khue Si Bui will officiate. Cremation will follow with an inurnment to be held at noon Wednesday in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, with a rosary being recited at 5 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.