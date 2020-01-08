Home

Curley Cormier Obituary
Curley Cormier, 93, of Welsh, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Curley was a Member of First Baptist Church of Welsh and served has a Deacon for over 40 years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II in Okinawa. Curley retired from Century Link.
Survivors are his daughter, Gwen Breland; son, Darrell Cormier; four grandchildren, Brandie Ollervidez and husband Philip, April Courville, Corey Cormier and Kehara Cormier; brothers, Melvin Cormier and Burley Cormier and Wilford Cormier; sister, Ida Ardoin; and man he considered as a son, Jay Courville.
He was preceded in death by two wives, Elnora Cormier and Ada Gibson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Welsh. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday and will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
Published in American Press on Jan. 8, 2020
