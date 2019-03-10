Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
7:15 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Curly J. Whittington Obituary
Curly J. Whittington, born July 11, 1933, son of the late Willie and Jeanne (Landry) Whittington, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 85.
Curly served in the U. S. Army, 6th Armored Division from 1953 until 1955. He graduated from Sowela and worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 42 years. Curly was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, riding his tractor and cutting grass.
Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Audrey Whittington; children, Daniel Whittington (Nelva Clements); Roger Whittington (Susie); Sondra Maybery (Ray); Judy Whittington; Joanna Jinks (Rusty); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; three brothers; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Rev. Bennie Wego will officiate. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary recited at 7:15 p.m., and will resume from 8-11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2019
