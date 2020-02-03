|
|
Curtis Dwayne Nunez, 61, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in a local Hospital.
He was born on May 26, 1958 to Betty and Curtis Nunez in Lake Charles, La. He was a graduate of Grand Lake High School, and lived most of his life in the Lake Charles area. His passion was duck hunting. He loved spending time hunting with his sons. They hunted on family property that was owned by his family since the Civil War. He retired from a lifelong welding career in 1985.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four sons, Curtis Dwayne Nunez, II of Alabama, Derek James Nunez of Grand Lake, LA, Dustin Edward Nunez (Kate) of Houston, TX, and Devin Ross Nunez (Angela) of Alaska; grandchildren, Cheyenne Ferdig, Hammond Brent-Nunez, Sullivan Brent-Nunez, Averi, Aubrie, Sierra, Noah, and Paisley Grooms; sister, Brenda Guillot of Thibodaux, LA; and his brother, Ellis Nunez (Debbie) of Grand Lake, LA.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Tammie Gail Nunez; his parents; and his brother, Jody Nunez.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Burial will follow in Granger Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020