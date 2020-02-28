|
|
Curtis Knight Skinner, age 89, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. Curtis was born on July 29, 1930, in Merryville, La.
Curtis attended Merryville High School, graduating in 1947. He proudly served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy, the second being active duty in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and finished a BA degree in accounting at McNeese State University in 1957. He worked 36 years at Cities Service in the Clerical Division.
Curtis was a longtime active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Sulphur. He loved the great outdoors where he spent most of his free time. Curtis was a loving father, grandfather, and friend; we love you.
He was preceded in death by parents, Otis and Knight Skinner; and a sister, May Helen Skinner Burnham.
Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, Stacey Skinner McVay and husband George; a son, Craig Kendall Skinner and wife Connie; grandsons, Blake Crain and Collin Skinner; and a nephew, James Burnham and wife Linda.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Sulphur. The Rev. Sheri Zehner will officiate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020