On Dec. 16, 2019, Curtis Robert Granger passed away into the safety of the arms of Jesus. He was 44 years old, and had his family at his side at home. Curtis is survived by his parents, Albert D. and Jacqueline Granger, his brother Leland Granger (Laura), his sister Stefanie Granger, his nephew Grant, and his niece Mollie. Also, four aunts – Benita Dickey, Margaret Sepulvado (Gerald), Patricia Gallien (Ronald), Alice Ray (Jerry), two uncles - Chester Boudreaux (Terry), and David Boudreaux (Deborah), as well as many cousins.
A member of St. Theodore Catholic Community in Moss Bluff, La., he was a graduate of Sam Houston High School, and his last job was with Delta Downs. Curtis succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a long battle.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. at Hixson's Moss Bluff at 150 Bruce Circle. A Rosary will begin at 12 p.m. followed by his funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Old Ritchie Cemetery on South Perkins Ferry Rd., Moss Bluff, La. With pall bearers: Owen Fruge, John Fruge, Ivan Fruge, Bryan LeDoux, Dillon LeDoux, Josh Dickey, Kevin Crawford, and James Fruge.
Published in American Press on Dec. 18, 2019