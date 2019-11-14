|
|
Curtis "Larry" Williams Sr, 82, of Lake Charles, La., died at 4:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Larry was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Lake Charles, La., was a 1955 graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army and the Louisiana National Guard. Larry worked in the construction industry all his life. At the time of his retirement, Larry was a Construction Manager for IMTC. He enjoyed camping at Toledo Bend and loved to bass fish.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Doré; daughter, Cynthia Ann Daigle and husband Wendell; sons, Curtis L. Williams Jr. and wife Shari and Micheal A. Williams; grandchildren, Christina Williams, Devon Jessup, Alexis Hutto, Garett Williams, Destin Williams, Ashley Herring and Josef Trull; and his niece, Ginger Consigney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Hallie Williams; sister, Cathryn Benton; brother, C.A. Williams; and niece, Kathy Hidalgo.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 14, 2019